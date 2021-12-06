The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,192. The company has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

