The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

KR opened at $43.43 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

