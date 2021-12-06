The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

