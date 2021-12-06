The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,665. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

