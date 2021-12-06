The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

