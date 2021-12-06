The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of CLH opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

