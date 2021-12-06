The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WEAV opened at $16.24 on Monday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

