The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NYSE JXN opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

