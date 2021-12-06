The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,848 ($76.40) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($60.62) to GBX 4,120 ($53.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,023 ($65.63).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,549 ($59.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,368.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,830.29. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

