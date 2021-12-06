The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Allstate were worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.