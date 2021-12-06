Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $899.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 53,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,123. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

