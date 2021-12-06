Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue $2.75 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $52.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,205.66 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,259.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,381.06.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

