Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 95.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,014.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $988.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

