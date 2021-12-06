TENT (TENT) Hits Market Cap of $693,140.97

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. TENT has a market cap of $693,140.97 and approximately $111,794.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00360134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00142168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

