Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock worth $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

