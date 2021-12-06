Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.96. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 8,488 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

