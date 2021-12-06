Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.73 ($3.11).

Several brokerages have commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.39) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.34 ($2.66) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

