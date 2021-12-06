Teladoc Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.28) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $89.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

