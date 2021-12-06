Tecsys Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TCS opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.24 million and a P/E ratio of 114.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$39.18 and a 12-month high of C$66.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

