Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 286,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,421,382 shares.The stock last traded at $165.19 and had previously closed at $165.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

