T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TDHOY opened at $6.18 on Monday. T&D has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

