TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $632,528.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

