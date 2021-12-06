Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot Sells 25,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,223.14.

Brian Lee Bergot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00.

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 193,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,614. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

