Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot Sells 25,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,223.14.
Brian Lee Bergot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00.
Shares of TKO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 193,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,614. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
