T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

