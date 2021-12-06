Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $15.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 billion and the highest is $16.13 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

SYY stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $73.95. 180,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

