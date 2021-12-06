Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,890. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.