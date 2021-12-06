Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $490.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.77 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

