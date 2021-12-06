Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $400.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $344.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $302.33. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 125.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

