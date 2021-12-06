Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $344.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

