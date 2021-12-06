Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $46.85. 87,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

