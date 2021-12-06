Symbol (XYM) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Billion

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $6.33 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.49 or 0.08416627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.21 or 0.99893038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

