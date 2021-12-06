Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $815,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

