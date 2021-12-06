Swing Trading Down 15% This Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Swing has a total market cap of $326,023.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swing has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

