SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $120,828.28 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $674.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

