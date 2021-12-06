Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $99.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

