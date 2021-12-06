Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $39.95 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $320,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

