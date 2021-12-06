Strs Ohio Has $1.10 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of KR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.33. 243,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

