Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.44

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 7778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

