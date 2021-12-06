StrongHands Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $524,213.82 and approximately $42.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,459,077,770 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.