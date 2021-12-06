Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 487 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

BK opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

