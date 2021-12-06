Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,347 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN opened at $31.89 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

