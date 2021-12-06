Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.