Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $198,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $965,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 88.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA KJUL opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

