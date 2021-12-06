Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $710,056.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584 over the last 90 days.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

