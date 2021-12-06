STRAKS (STAK) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $9,291.40 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

