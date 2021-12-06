STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

