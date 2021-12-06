StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

