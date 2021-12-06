StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

