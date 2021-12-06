StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $197.80 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.