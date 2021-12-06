StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 628 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $172.59 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

